From Sitcom Star to Saving Animals… and Now, a Final Goodbye.

She made us laugh as a sassy little sister in the 70s… but her real-life story was even more inspiring. Now, we say goodbye.

Published on August 12, 2025

Danielle Spencer, best known as Dee from the hit 70s sitcom What’s Happening!!, has passed away at 60 after a battle with cancer.

She lit up our screens in 65 episodes before pursuing her passion for animals, earning a doctorate in veterinary medicine. Danielle’s legacy was honored in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, a career highlight she once said meant the world to her. She’s survived by her mother and brother, who are remembering her with love.

