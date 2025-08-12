From Sitcom Star to Saving Animals… and Now, a Final Goodbye.
Danielle Spencer, best known as Dee from the hit 70s sitcom What’s Happening!!, has passed away at 60 after a battle with cancer.
She lit up our screens in 65 episodes before pursuing her passion for animals, earning a doctorate in veterinary medicine. Danielle’s legacy was honored in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, a career highlight she once said meant the world to her. She’s survived by her mother and brother, who are remembering her with love.
