Monica Just Pulled Off the Most Stylish “I do” We’ve Seen All Year.

They kept their love low-key, but when friendship turned into a secret wedding, the photos—and the fashion—had everyone talking.

Published on August 12, 2025

Monica shocked fans with an Instagram post that looked a lot like a wedding reveal—and turns out, it was. The Grammy winner married longtime friend-turned-love Anthony ‘ANT’ Wilson in an intimate ceremony. She wore a stunning black off-the-shoulder gown with feather cuff details, while Anthony went classic in a white tuxedo jacket and black bowtie. The couple, together since late 2023, shared their joy and gratitude with photos that radiated love and style.

Related Tags

Magic 955

