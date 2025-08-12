Listen Live
He Used Them to Play Great… Now He’s Revealing the Price He Paid.

He says painkillers never made him high—but they did make him play harder. Now, he’s opening up about the cost.

Published on August 12, 2025

South By Southwest Interactive Festival - Day 4
On the Armchair Expert podcast, Shaquille O’Neal opened up about his past use of painkillers—admitting he relied on them not to get high, but to push himself from good to great on the court. He’s battled health issues over the years, including sleep apnea and kidney concerns, which he links partly to that period in his life. While he says he was dependent, he doesn’t believe he was addicted—and he’s now completely off them.

