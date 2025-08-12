He Used Them to Play Great… Now He’s Revealing the Price He Paid.

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

On the Armchair Expert podcast, Shaquille O’Neal opened up about his past use of painkillers—admitting he relied on them not to get high, but to push himself from good to great on the court. He’s battled health issues over the years, including sleep apnea and kidney concerns, which he links partly to that period in his life. While he says he was dependent, he doesn’t believe he was addicted—and he’s now completely off them.