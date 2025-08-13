No New Evidence. No Second Chance. Tory Lanez Case-FINAL!
Tory Lanez has hit another legal roadblock in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. A California appeals court has denied his request to introduce new evidence, including statements from his driver and Kelsey Harris’ bodyguard.
The court also rejected two habeas corpus petitions from his legal team, making the decision final. Oral arguments for his main appeal are still set for August 18. Tory’s lawyers say they have testimony that could point to Harris as the shooter, but Megan’s legal team is calling it yet another attempt for Tory to dodge accountability.
