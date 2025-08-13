Listen Live
Entertainment

No New Evidence. No Second Chance. Tory Lanez Case-FINAL!

A Major Blow in Court for Tory Lanez—His Bid to Add New Evidence in the Megan Thee Stallion Case is Shut Down.

Published on August 13, 2025

Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS]
Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital
Tory Lanez
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS]
Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital
Meg The stallion
(Photo by Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic)

Tory Lanez has hit another legal roadblock in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. A California appeals court has denied his request to introduce new evidence, including statements from his driver and Kelsey Harris’ bodyguard.

Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The court also rejected two habeas corpus petitions from his legal team, making the decision final. Oral arguments for his main appeal are still set for August 18. Tory’s lawyers say they have testimony that could point to Harris as the shooter, but Megan’s legal team is calling it yet another attempt for Tory to dodge accountability.

