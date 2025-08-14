Jermaine Dupri Details Magic City’s Untold Story In New Docuseries

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Magic City has been a cultural landmark in the South for decades. Jermaine Dupri is about to tell its untold story in a new docuseries.

Magic City: An American Fantasy is set to premiere this week. In an exclusive interview with Okayplayer, Jermaine Dupri shared how the project came together.

“The reason I feel like it was important right now is, for one, people were listening to me because I did the Freaknik documentary first,” he said. “You have people’s eyeballs at a certain time and then I just feel like it was the universe speaking because me and Cole [Brown], and my father [former record executive Michael Mauldin] had a conversation about something else that led into this.” He continued, “initially, it wasn’t even about Magic City. I feel like the wind made us make this. The wind just blew us in that direction.”

Outside of being the premier strip club in Atlanta, Magic City has help break several careers in Hip-Hop.

“If you heard somebody’s in there promoting their record tonight and you make music, you might want to go and see exactly what they’re doing,” Jermaine added. Surprisingly the dancers would play a big role in how the records broke at the club. “Magic City used to have a popular girl of the week,” the producer explained. “When she was on stage, her customers would come, throw money, and all eyes were on her. If you could get her to like your song, she’d tell the DJ to play it again without you even paying her. That’s the ultimate promotion — because all eyes are on the girl and all ears are open to whatever music is playing.”

Read the full interview at Okayplayer.

Magic City: An American Fantasy premieres Aug. 15 at 10:00 p.m. EST on STARZ. You can watch the trailer below.

