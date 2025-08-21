Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Millie Bobby Brown becomes a mom.

The Stranger Things star, 21, and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, 23, announced Thursday that they’ve welcomed their first child together through adoption. Brown shared the news on Instagram.

“This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” she wrote in the post. “And then there were 3.”

The couple first connected on Instagram and went public with their relationship in June 2021, when Bongiovi posted a selfie with the actress. Brown later revealed in a 2022 interview with Wired that they were friends before they began dating.

The pair quietly tied the knot in May 2024 before now expanding their family.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Adopt Baby Girl was originally published on mix1079.com