Ice Cube Just Turned One of His Most Famous Lyrics into Reality!

Ice Cube just lived out one of his most famous lyrics. The Goodyear Blimp flew over Orlando flashing the words, “Ice Cube’s a Pimp” — a direct nod to his classic track “It Was a Good Day.” The stunt wasn’t random.

It was all part of a tribute and a fan-led petition that pushed Goodyear to make it happen. Cube saluted the moment on social media and tied it right into his BIG3 Basketball League’s championship weekend.

Former NBA stars hit the court in the popular 3-on-3 league, and now the blimp moment is a cultural full circle — Hip-Hop meeting hoops in a major way. Congratulations to the Miami 305 defeating the Chicago Triplets 52-48.