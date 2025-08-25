Decades Later, the Fight for Freedom is Still Out of Reach.

Lyle Menendez won’t be getting out of prison. The California Parole Board has denied his latest request for release, after his brother Erik was also turned down.

The Menendez brothers, convicted of killing their parents back in 1989, recently became eligible for parole after a sentence reduction. At the hearing, Lyle admitted full responsibility for the murders but his record of having a cell phone in prison didn’t help his case.

Their story has been back in the spotlight thanks to Netflix’s “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.” For now, though, both brothers remain behind bars as their legal battles continue.