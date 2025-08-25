A breakthrough in the murder of comedian Reggie Carroll.

There’s been a major update in the murder of comedian Reggie Carroll. Police in Mississippi say the suspect is 38-year-old Tranell Williams, who was arrested and booked for murder in Southaven.

Carroll, known as the “Knockout King of Comedy,” was shot and killed Wednesday.

He toured with some of comedy’s biggest names, including Mo’Nique, and built a strong following of his own. Sadly, he was just 52 years old.