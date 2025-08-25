Listen Live
A breakthrough in the murder of comedian Reggie Carroll.

There's Now Peace in the Comedy World! Detectives Say They’ve Tracked Down the Man Behind a Shocking Shooting

Published on August 25, 2025

There’s been a major update in the murder of comedian Reggie Carroll. Police in Mississippi say the suspect is 38-year-old Tranell Williams, who was arrested and booked for murder in Southaven.

Carroll, known as the “Knockout King of Comedy,” was shot and killed Wednesday.

He toured with some of comedy’s biggest names, including Mo’Nique, and built a strong following of his own. Sadly, he was just 52 years old.

