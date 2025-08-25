Listen Live
Bengals Give Trey Hendrickson $14M Raise, Salary Reaches $30 Million

The Bengals gave defensive end Trey Hendrickson a $14 million raise, boosting his 2025 salary to $30 million after resolving a contract dispute.

Published on August 25, 2025

NFL: DEC 22 Browns at Bengals
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals rewarded defensive end Trey Hendrickson with a $14 million raise for the 2025 season, pushing his salary to $30 million.

Hendrickson originally stood to earn around $16 million. The new agreement ended a contract dispute that kept him out of training camp and away from team activities.

The Bengals pursued this raise after months of stalled negotiations. The one-year adjustment now makes Hendrickson one of the NFL’s highest-paid defenders.

Hendrickson earned the increase through dominant play. He led the league with 17.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024. He also claimed first-team All-Pro honors in 2024 and secured four straight Pro Bowl selections.

Over the last four years, Hendrickson has produced 57 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, and 11 forced fumbles. His 35 sacks across the past two seasons rank first in the NFL.

The deal brings clarity for both sides before the regular season. The Bengals retain one of football’s premier pass rushers, while Hendrickson shifts his focus back to the field.

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL Schedule

