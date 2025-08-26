Listen Live
A Rising Star from Power Finds Herself Behind Bars.

From Hollywood Lights to Handcuffs—Why Power Star Alix Lapri Spent a Night Behind Bars. And Fans Are Speechless!

Published on August 26, 2025

Power Book II: Ghost
Actress Alix Lapri, best known for her role in the TV series Power, was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia, earlier this month.

She faces charges of third-degree cruelty to children and disorderly conduct. Lapri spent more than 24 hours in custody before being released on bond.

Details surrounding the arrest remain unclear, and she has not made a public statement about the incident. Despite the speculation, the actress has remained active on social media, continuing to share posts and videos with fans.

