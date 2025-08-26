A Rising Star from Power Finds Herself Behind Bars.

Starz Starz Starz

Actress Alix Lapri, best known for her role in the TV series Power, was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia, earlier this month.

She faces charges of third-degree cruelty to children and disorderly conduct. Lapri spent more than 24 hours in custody before being released on bond.

Details surrounding the arrest remain unclear, and she has not made a public statement about the incident. Despite the speculation, the actress has remained active on social media, continuing to share posts and videos with fans.