This Actress Opens up About Breaking Free from Stereotypes.

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Taraji P. Henson is opening up about the challenges of being typecast after her breakout role in Baby Boy. The actress says she was often offered “ghetto baby mama” roles and even feared her character Cookie Lyon on Empire would become another stereotype.

But Henson pushed through, demanding scripts that told deeper stories. She later starred in films like Hidden Figures and Proud Mary, proving her range while portraying characters that resonated with her. Reflecting on Baby Boy, Henson admitted the role mirrored her own past relationship, which helped her bring authenticity to the screen.