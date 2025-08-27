Listen Live
A Music Icon Reveals Her Dream Collaboration—with This Legend.

With Her New Album and a Major Award on the Way, She Shares the One Wish That Never Came True. You'll Never Believe with Who?

Published on August 27, 2025

McDonald's x Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey shared a surprising revelation about hip-hop legend Tupac.

In a recent interview, Carey recalled a moment from her memoir when she first met Tupac at the 1996 American Music Awards, admitting she was giddy.

10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards
1996 MTV Video Music Awards
Party For Cowboy Noir Thriller 'Red Rock West'
She went on to say she would have loved to record a song with him, describing her deep passion for hip-hop despite critics over the years. Carey is currently promoting her upcoming album Here For It All, set for release September 26th, while also preparing to receive the VMA Vanguard Award.

