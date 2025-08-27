A Music Icon Reveals Her Dream Collaboration—with This Legend.

Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

Mariah Carey shared a surprising revelation about hip-hop legend Tupac.

In a recent interview, Carey recalled a moment from her memoir when she first met Tupac at the 1996 American Music Awards, admitting she was giddy.

She went on to say she would have loved to record a song with him, describing her deep passion for hip-hop despite critics over the years. Carey is currently promoting her upcoming album Here For It All, set for release September 26th, while also preparing to receive the VMA Vanguard Award.