Rumors Fly That It’s All Staged to Promote Heartbreak Retrograde.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Recently, Tamar posted that she was found with severe injuries—fractured nose, missing teeth, and barely able to talk—after an incident she couldn’t recall, describing it as lying in a pool of blood. This sparked huge concern.

Source: Peacock / NBCUniversal

Almost immediately, speculation started. Rumors claimed the whole thing might’ve been staged to draw attention to her new EP and film, Heartbreak Retrograde, both set to release September 19th. In particular, fans connected the dots when they noticed Mendeecees Harris (from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta) featured as her love interest in the trailer.

The gossip escalated when blogger Funky Dineva publicly accused Tamar of using him as part of a “PR stunt,” claiming he was being made collateral damage in a plot to hype her project.

Tamar fired back on Instagram with an emotional post, firmly stating she did not fake the incident, saying, “I did NOT fake my accident. I wish it was a lie… I’m devastated that ANYONE would suggest that.” She explained the project is deeply personal and not about anyone else’s spouse, but rather her own heartbreak.

As for Funky Dineva, he later softened his tone. Tamar’s post tagging him helped clear the air, and he responded that he accepted her explanation and wished her well.