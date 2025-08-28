Rumors Fly That It’s All Staged to Promote Heartbreak Retrograde.
Recently, Tamar posted that she was found with severe injuries—fractured nose, missing teeth, and barely able to talk—after an incident she couldn’t recall, describing it as lying in a pool of blood. This sparked huge concern.
Almost immediately, speculation started. Rumors claimed the whole thing might’ve been staged to draw attention to her new EP and film, Heartbreak Retrograde, both set to release September 19th. In particular, fans connected the dots when they noticed Mendeecees Harris (from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta) featured as her love interest in the trailer.
The gossip escalated when blogger Funky Dineva publicly accused Tamar of using him as part of a “PR stunt,” claiming he was being made collateral damage in a plot to hype her project.
Tamar fired back on Instagram with an emotional post, firmly stating she did not fake the incident, saying, “I did NOT fake my accident. I wish it was a lie… I’m devastated that ANYONE would suggest that.” She explained the project is deeply personal and not about anyone else’s spouse, but rather her own heartbreak.
As for Funky Dineva, he later softened his tone. Tamar’s post tagging him helped clear the air, and he responded that he accepted her explanation and wished her well.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Discontinued Sodas You Forgot About
-
From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.
-
Contact Us
-
Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe
-
Former Whitehall Car Dealer Pleads Guilty to Rolling Back Odometers
-
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier
-
Kanye West Uncut! And It Was All Shot On An IPhone.