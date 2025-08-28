Listen Live
Entertainment

Rumors Fly That It’s All Staged to Promote Heartbreak Retrograde.

Tamar Braxton Strongly Denies Faking Her Recent Injuries, Calling it Heartbreaking That the Claim Was Made.

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

V103's For Sisters Only
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Recently, Tamar posted that she was found with severe injuries—fractured nose, missing teeth, and barely able to talk—after an incident she couldn’t recall, describing it as lying in a pool of blood. This sparked huge concern.

Tamar Braxton Queens Court
Source: Peacock / NBCUniversal

Almost immediately, speculation started. Rumors claimed the whole thing might’ve been staged to draw attention to her new EP and film, Heartbreak Retrograde, both set to release September 19th. In particular, fans connected the dots when they noticed Mendeecees Harris (from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta) featured as her love interest in the trailer.

The gossip escalated when blogger Funky Dineva publicly accused Tamar of using him as part of a “PR stunt,” claiming he was being made collateral damage in a plot to hype her project.

Tamar fired back on Instagram with an emotional post, firmly stating she did not fake the incident, saying, “I did NOT fake my accident. I wish it was a lie… I’m devastated that ANYONE would suggest that.” She explained the project is deeply personal and not about anyone else’s spouse, but rather her own heartbreak.

As for Funky Dineva, he later softened his tone. Tamar’s post tagging him helped clear the air, and he responded that he accepted her explanation and wished her well.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
10 Items
Entertainment

Meet Bronny James’ Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield

Politics

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier

Kid Cudi stars in A MAN NAMED SCOTT
Entertainment

From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Local

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Style & Fashion

Naomi Osaka Is Serving On And Off The Court – And Her NYC Looks Prove It

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Who Is Brave Enough To Stand With Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier?

Entertainment

College Basketball Star Deng Mayar, 22, Passes Away in Drowning Incident

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close