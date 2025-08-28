Listen Live
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Got a Surprising Offer!

From Chart-Toppers to Touchdowns, This Power Couple is Getting a lot of Love—a Bold Request to be the One Leading Them Down the Aisle.

Published on August 28, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are engaged / Instagram

Right when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement news dropped, Flavor Flav—who’s been a longtime, super-passionate Swiftie—couldn’t resist showing some love.

William 'Flava Flav' Drayton Court Appearance
Source: Steven A Henry / Getty

He jumped in with a bold offer: “Let your boy, Flavor Flav, be the officiator.” He told TMZ he’s thrilled for the couple and would be honored to officiate their wedding when the time comes—even if he’s not currently a registered officiant (but he’d get that sorted if Taylor and Travis said yes)

In his message, he made it really personal—calling Taylor “my girl” and Travis “my boy,” and reminisced that he always saw them as destined to be together. He capped it off with warm wishes, saying he hopes they have a long and prosperous marriage

