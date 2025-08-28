Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Got a Surprising Offer!
Right when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement news dropped, Flavor Flav—who’s been a longtime, super-passionate Swiftie—couldn’t resist showing some love.
He jumped in with a bold offer: “Let your boy, Flavor Flav, be the officiator.” He told TMZ he’s thrilled for the couple and would be honored to officiate their wedding when the time comes—even if he’s not currently a registered officiant (but he’d get that sorted if Taylor and Travis said yes)
In his message, he made it really personal—calling Taylor “my girl” and Travis “my boy,” and reminisced that he always saw them as destined to be together. He capped it off with warm wishes, saying he hopes they have a long and prosperous marriage
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Discontinued Sodas You Forgot About
-
From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.
-
Contact Us
-
Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe
-
Former Whitehall Car Dealer Pleads Guilty to Rolling Back Odometers
-
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier
-
Kanye West Uncut! And It Was All Shot On An IPhone.