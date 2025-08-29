Listen Live
Honoring a Legend that Stills Inspires.

We Celebrate an Icon Who Redefined Music, Music Videos and Gave Us Best-Selling Albums! Today We Celebrate the King of Pop!

Published on August 29, 2025

Michael Jackson
Today we commemorate the ‘Heavenly’ birthday of one of the most influential entertainers in history, born August 29, 1958, in Gary, Indiana. His career stretched across more than 40 years, beginning as the youngest member of the Jackson 5 before launching into solo superstardom.

Over the course of his career, he released 10 solo studio albums along with numerous compilations and live projects.

He sold more than 500 million records worldwide, with Thriller alone credited as the best-selling album of all time, moving an estimated 70 million copies globally.

Beyond the music, he revolutionized the art of the music video with classics like Beat It, Billie Jean, and Thriller, breaking barriers on MTV and forever changing how artists present their work.

His sound, style, and signature dance moves inspired generations, shaping the very fabric of pop culture.

Decades later, his influence remains undeniable, securing his place as one of the greatest and most iconic figures in music history.

