Tamar Braxton’s Dentist Says Singer Sustained ‘Multiple Dental Fractures’ After Her Health Scare

Tamar Braxton is finally breaking her silence, with help from her dentist, about the injuries she sustained after she was “found in a pool of blood” earlier this month.

On Aug. 28, the R&B diva released a joint video post with Miami-based dentist Dr. Amira Ogunleye explaining the injuries she endured from her health scare. Dr. Amira revealed that she helped Tamar conduct surgery on her teeth and nose after the incident, repairing injuries that consisted of “multiple dental fractures, a nasal fracture, and even a tooth completely knocked out of the socket.”

In the video, she added that the hitmaker also “appeared to have a fractured septum” during her evaluation. Dr. Amira was able to perform “immediate” oral surgery on Tamar, and now the singer is in stable condition and healing.

“However, she will require several appointments to get her fully to her original smile,” the health care official noted.

Shared with Tamar’s full consent, Dr. Amira claimed that the 48-year-old celeb’s injuries were caused after a bad spell of “sleepwalking.”

“We are now sharing this as a teaching moment to bring awareness to somnambulism (sleepwalking) and the risks it can cause,” the post noted.

Tamar said she was afraid to share her story with fans.

Tamar took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to shed more light on the situation, telling fans that she was afraid to tell the full story about her incident.

“Telling my story was my biggest fear… but there are so many more people who need help. Use me, Lord,” she penned.

Funky Dineva claimed he was used in a “PR Stunt” to promote Tamar’s new EP.

The singer’s latest health update comes just days after her friend-turned-foe Funky Dineva accused her of using him in a so-called “PR Stunt” to promote her upcoming EP, Heartbreak Retrograde.

Drama between the media personality and Tamar sparked after she dropped a promo for her upcoming EP on Tuesday, with a video that featured Dineva, Love & Hip-Hop’s Mendeecees, starring as her love interest, and several other celebs. The hype quickly turned into controversy after a video surfaced showing Tamar and Dineva walking into the Atlanta hotspot V12 Lounge on the same night of her accident, according to Bossip. Some fans pointed the finger at Dineva, accusing him of being messily involved with the incident.

On Aug. 27—just a day after the EP promo dropped—Dineva addressed the situation on social media head-on, expressing that he felt “deeply hurt” and betrayed by Tamar’s silence. He said she had not publicly cleared him of any wrongdoing and suggested he was being used as part of a possible “PR stunt.”

“Here it is I got ate up alive over my Birthday Weekend, and the whole while there was nothing wrong with Tamar’s a**. Now she done released this tired a** music video for this raggedy ep that don’t nobody want and because I’m in the video, people are going to think I was a part of the PR stunt! I was collateral damage in a 2-bit PR STUNT!” he penned before calling out Tamar once more.“@tamarbraxton you ain’t even gone try to clear any of this up and tell this people I didn’t do anything to you know what happened. I was accused of NOT BEING A FRIEND TO YOU. When at the end of the day, it was YOU NOT BEING A FRIEND TO ME!! I didn’t deserve any of this, and I’m deeply hurt!”

Tamar has issued an apology since then, but it appears there may still be beef between the two.

In a YouTube video shared Aug. 29, Dineva accused Tamar of sharing a petty subliminal message aimed at him after issuing what he described as a “hollow” apology acknowledging his innocence.

The message in question, shared to Tamar’s Instagram Story on Thursday, read: “Did all that hating and gossiping about me and still couldn’t stop sh**. I’d be mad too.”

Then, according to Dineva, shortly after posting the apology, Tamar deleted it, unfollowed him, and blocked him.

“These are all things that signal the soft apology, or soft explanation, was hollow from the get-go. It was never genuine. You never intended to do it. Your arms had to be twisted in order to do it,” he said flat out.

Dineva also accused Tamar of being “thirsty for attention” and claimed that she only shared the news of her recent health scare to boost her fame.

“In what world do people have emergencies at home and they run to the internet to tell people!?” he added. “To stir up a frenzy and then leave people with no details…You like all this sympathy, and speculation and gossip….You like this type of sh—t, I don’t!”

We’re wishing Tamar a speedy recovery and hope she and Funky Dineva can find common ground soon.

