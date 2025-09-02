Offset is Shutting the Door on Marriage for Good!

Prince Williams Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike Gotham Ilya S. Savenok Prince Williams

Offset is making it clear—marriage isn’t in his future. During a sit-down on the Full Send Podcast, the rapper said after his split from Cardi B, he’s not looking to walk down the aisle again.

The two officially ended their marriage in September 2024 and share three kids together. Instead of romance, Offset is putting his energy into his music. His latest project, KIARI, is being called his most personal album yet, and it’s already winning over both fans and critics.