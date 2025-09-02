Listen Live
Entertainment

Offset is Shutting the Door on Marriage for Good!

He's Been There and Done That! Offset Says That's a Mission That He's Completed. No More Marriage for Him! And Advises Against it for Anyone.

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release
Prince Williams
Cardi B Off Set
Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street Sightings
Gotham
Cardi B's Gala After Party With Revolve And FWRD At Silencio NY
Ilya S. Savenok
Cardi B and Offset Coupled Up at Oak Atlanta
Prince Williams

Offset is making it clear—marriage isn’t in his future. During a sit-down on the Full Send Podcast, the rapper said after his split from Cardi B, he’s not looking to walk down the aisle again.

The two officially ended their marriage in September 2024 and share three kids together. Instead of romance, Offset is putting his energy into his music. His latest project, KIARI, is being called his most personal album yet, and it’s already winning over both fans and critics.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Kid Cudi stars in A MAN NAMED SCOTT
Entertainment

From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.

15 Items
Movies

Denzel Washington’s Most Underrated Movie Roles

10 Items
Entertainment

Meet Bronny James’ Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield

Politics

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Local

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Style & Fashion

Naomi Osaka Is Serving On And Off The Court – And Her NYC Looks Prove It

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Who Is Brave Enough To Stand With Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier?

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close