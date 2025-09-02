Mt. Washington Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Investigation Ongoing
Cincinnati police have identified the three people killed in Sunday’s shooting on Beacon Street in Mount Washington.
The victims are 27-year-old Bemnet Deresse, 22-year-old Eden Adugna, and 20-year-old Feven Adugna. Eden and Feven were sisters who worked as pharmacy technicians at Good Samaritan Hospital.
MORE: Sheetz Is Heading to Cincinnati: Here’s Where
Officers responded around 1:30PM Sunday and found four people shot both inside and outside a residence. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Two more were rushed to UC Medical Center, where one later died.
The fourth person, believed to be the shooter, is still hospitalized in critical condition after attempting suicide.
In a statement, TriHealth said Eden and Feven were “cherished” members of the Good Samaritan team, adding:
“Their dedication and spirit touched everyone who worked alongside them. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones during this difficult time.”
Friends and coworkers are also remembering the victims. A colleague of the sisters said both were studying medicine at UC, with Eden close to finishing med school.
“Everybody just loved them; they were very kind-hearted,” said Jamela, a friend and coworker.
Deresse, who recently graduated from UC and accepted a new job in Louisville, was described as “happy and hardworking.”
MORE: Duke Energy Customers Hit with High Gas Bills: Why?
Neighbors who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting say the tragedy is burned into memory. Some reported seeing a man matching the suspect’s description sitting in a car outside the building earlier that day.
“It felt like time stopped,” said neighbor Doug Matthews. “Everything becomes unreal. You can’t quite absorb it.”
Police have not yet released the suspect’s name and are still investigating the deadly shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
- Ohio Tightens License Rules for Drivers Under 21, New Laws in Effect
- Mt. Washington Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Investigation Ongoing
- Offset is Shutting the Door on Marriage for Good!
- What if Will Smith Stepped into Wakanda?
- Gospel’s Biggest Night is Here! Don’t Miss the 40th Stellar Awards
- When Queens Collide: Naomi Osaka & Coco Gauff Make Tennis History At The US Open
- R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind
- Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”
- Designer Retailer SSENSE Files For Bankruptcy Protection
- The Grand Dame Returns: RHOP’s Karen Huger Reportedly Set For Early Release
Mt. Washington Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Investigation Ongoing was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Discontinued Sodas You Forgot About
-
From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.
-
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier
-
Contact Us
-
Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe
-
Former Whitehall Car Dealer Pleads Guilty to Rolling Back Odometers
-
Kanye West Uncut! And It Was All Shot On An IPhone.