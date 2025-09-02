Drake Responds After Stylist Asiah Knowles Says He Tried to Take Her Car Back

Source: Daniel LEAL / AFP / Daniel LEAL / AFP

Social media has been buzzing over a strange back-and-forth involving Drake and a stylist who goes by the name Asiah Knowles. The drama first popped up online when Asiah, who had more than 113,000 Instagram followers before her account went down, claimed in a post that the Canadian superstar tried to take back a car he allegedly gave her.

In her caption, Asiah said Drake had threatened to send someone to retrieve the car not long after her birthday. She wrote, “You already threatened to take the car back after my bday! Anyways. Send the pick up person.” The Shade Room quickly caught hold of her story and began posting screenshots, including what appeared to be parts of a DM exchange between her and the rapper.

But here’s where things get murky: one of the images supposedly showing Drake starting a chat with her didn’t actually contain any messages. To make matters more confusing, when people tried searching Asiah’s Instagram profile, they were met with the message: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” That disappearance made it even harder to verify whether the messages were real.

Drake, meanwhile, reportedly addressed the situation with a short but direct response: “Don’t know that human.” His denial quickly spread, with many fans siding with him and dismissing the incident as a clout-chasing attempt. “She was looking for her moment, he cooked it,” one commenter joked under The Shade Room’s post.

Not everyone was convinced, though. Some pointed out that Instagram only shows “started a chat” when a person has already sent a message, suggesting there might be more to the story. “I definitely believe her,” another user commented, sparking even more debate.

Regardless of who’s telling the truth, the strange saga has provided plenty of entertainment for fans scrolling through their feeds. With no clear evidence and conflicting claims, the incident seems destined to remain another odd celebrity internet moment rather than a serious scandal.

All of this is happening while Drake is preparing for his next big musical chapter. His forthcoming album, ICEMAN, doesn’t yet have a release date, but he’s already released two singles—“What Did I Miss?” and “Which One”—which are keeping fans focused on his music even as online gossip swirls.

Drake Responds After Stylist Asiah Knowles Says He Tried to Take Her Car Back was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com