Listen Live
Entertainment

Cardi B Just Beat a Major Lawsuit!

A Jury Cleared Her of Some Serious Accusations… But What She Said Afterward Might Surprise You. We Got the Details Inside...

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B
Source: Courtesy / Palms Casino Resort

Cardi B is walking away from court with a big win. A jury cleared her of any wrongdoing in a lawsuit that claimed she assaulted a former security guard back in 2018.

The guard accused Cardi of spitting, scratching, and even using racial slurs, but Cardi denied ever putting her hands on her. After the verdict, she told fans not to harass the woman who sued her and said she’s ready to move on.

Even with all the serious accusations, Cardi’s court appearances sparked viral memes—and she joked about how stressful it was changing wigs through it all.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
10 Items
Entertainment

Meet Bronny James’ Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield

Politics

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier

Kid Cudi stars in A MAN NAMED SCOTT
Entertainment

From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Local

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Style & Fashion

Naomi Osaka Is Serving On And Off The Court – And Her NYC Looks Prove It

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Who Is Brave Enough To Stand With Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier?

3 Items
Entertainment

Netflix Sets Date For ‘The Vince Staples’ Show Season 2 [First Look Images]

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close