Cardi B Just Beat a Major Lawsuit!

Source: Courtesy / Palms Casino Resort

Cardi B is walking away from court with a big win. A jury cleared her of any wrongdoing in a lawsuit that claimed she assaulted a former security guard back in 2018.

The guard accused Cardi of spitting, scratching, and even using racial slurs, but Cardi denied ever putting her hands on her. After the verdict, she told fans not to harass the woman who sued her and said she’s ready to move on.

Even with all the serious accusations, Cardi’s court appearances sparked viral memes—and she joked about how stressful it was changing wigs through it all.