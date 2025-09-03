Listen Live
She’s Ready for a Comeback—but is Everyone Convinced?

After Years of Struggles, One Gospel Powerhouse is Fighting to Rise Again—This Time with Help from a Big-Name Friend.

Published on September 3, 2025

Le'Andria Johnson
Source: Promo / RCA Inspiration

Gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson is opening up about her journey to rebuild her life and career after years of struggling with alcohol addiction.

Known for her powerhouse voice, Season 3, Sunday Best winner 2010, Johnson has also faced multiple arrests for public intoxication.

Now, she’s turning the page—seeking help and putting her focus back on music. Kandi Burruss has stepped in with words of encouragement and guidance, stressing how important accountability is for real change. While many praised Kandi for her compassion, some fans are still unsure if Johnson is truly ready to face her struggles head-on.

Magic 955

