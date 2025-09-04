Listen Live
Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone: Win All Month Long!

Published on September 4, 2025

Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone
Source: Creative Services / Radio One Columbus

All September long, we’re hooking you up with the FunnyBone!

“Get on the Guest List” with Robyn Simone ALL month for your chance to win tickets to see your favorite comedians, meet-n-greets, plus hang out with Magic’s very own Robyn Simone!

Wanna get on The List? Enter below!

Check out the FunnyBone’s upcoming schedule here.

