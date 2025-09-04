She’s Been Counted Out Before—But Now is Firing Back at Critics!
Kelly Price isn’t letting critics dim her shine. After some backlash over her look at a recent show, the Grammy-nominated singer clapped back, saying she’s going to keep selling out venues regardless of the negativity.
Kelly admitted she’s frustrated by how some of the harshest comments came from Black women in her own community, calling it out as disrespectful. Known for her bold style and fearless fashion, Kelly said no insults will derail her success.
She also blasted online “experts” for hiding behind credentials and reminded folks to bring some class and self-awareness. Despite the drama, she’s standing strong and even limited comments on her social media to protect her peace.
-
Discontinued Sodas You Forgot About
-
From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.
-
Contact Us
-
Former Whitehall Car Dealer Pleads Guilty to Rolling Back Odometers
-
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier
-
Meet Bronny James’ Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield
-
Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend in Central Ohio
-
Kanye West Uncut! And It Was All Shot On An IPhone.