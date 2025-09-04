Listen Live
She’s Been Counted Out Before—But Now is Firing Back at Critics!

After Her Performance Sparked Backlash, Kelly Price is Proving She Ain't for the Comments. Basically, She Don't Care What You Have to Say!

Published on September 4, 2025

2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented by Coca Cola Louisiana Superdome - Day 4
Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Kelly Price isn’t letting critics dim her shine. After some backlash over her look at a recent show, the Grammy-nominated singer clapped back, saying she’s going to keep selling out venues regardless of the negativity.

Kelly admitted she’s frustrated by how some of the harshest comments came from Black women in her own community, calling it out as disrespectful. Known for her bold style and fearless fashion, Kelly said no insults will derail her success.

She also blasted online “experts” for hiding behind credentials and reminded folks to bring some class and self-awareness. Despite the drama, she’s standing strong and even limited comments on her social media to protect her peace.

