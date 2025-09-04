Roy Wood Jr.’s “Man of Many Fathers” Tour: Comedy Meets Storytelling

Source: Duane Cole / Duane Cole

Roy Wood Jr. is taking his acclaimed book “The Man of Many Fathers” on the road in a groundbreaking tour that redefines what a comedy show can be. This isn’t your typical stand-up routine – it’s an intimate blend of humor, heartfelt storytelling, and meaningful conversation that showcases Wood’s evolution as both comedian and author.

The tour format breaks new ground by weaving together multiple elements. Audiences experience Wood’s signature stand-up comedy alongside personal stories from his book, which explores themes of fatherhood, identity, and growing up in the South. What makes this tour unique is the inclusion of moderated conversations and interactive Q&A sessions featuring local guest moderators in each city.

Wood’s vulnerability shines as he shares deeply personal anecdotes about his relationship with his father and the father figures who shaped his life. These stories, originally crafted for the page, take on new life when delivered with his comedic timing and authentic Southern charm.

The tour is hitting major markets across the United States, bringing Wood’s message to diverse audiences hungry for both laughter and genuine connection. Each show adapts to its local community through carefully selected guest moderators who bring regional perspectives to the conversations.

This innovative approach reflects Wood’s growth beyond his “Daily Show” correspondent days into a multi-dimensional storyteller. By combining entertainment with meaningful dialogue, he’s creating spaces where comedy becomes a vehicle for deeper understanding.

For fans expecting traditional stand-up, they’ll get that and so much more. Wood delivers laughs while tackling complex themes of masculinity, family dynamics, and personal growth. The result is an evening that entertains, enlightens, and leaves audiences with both smiles and something substantial to think about long after the show ends.

Oct 28 – New York City

Nov 2 – Chicago

Nov 3 – Cincinnati

Nov 4 – Nashville

Nov 5 – Atlanta

Nov 6 – Philadelphia

Nov 18 – Milwaukee

Nov 19 – Minneapolis

Nov 28 – Charlotte

Nov 28 – Seattle

Nov 29 – Durham, NC

Dec 11 – Silver Spring, MD

Dec 27 – San Francisco

Every ticket includes a signed copy of “The Man of Many Fathers.” More dates and cities will be added soon! Visit Roywoodjr.com for more info





