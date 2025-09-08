Listen Live
Did Auntie Tab keep it too real this time?

From One Entrepreneurs to the Next. Tabitha Brown’s New Message to Entrepreneurs Has Some People Upset. Do you Agree or Disagree?

Published on September 8, 2025

Mercy For Animals Presents Hidden Heroes Gala 2018 - Arrivals
Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Tabitha Brown, better known as “Auntie Tab,” ruffled feathers after posting a video telling struggling entrepreneurs they may need to “just get a job.”

While she meant it as tough love, many felt the comment was tone-deaf—especially for folks already fighting uphill battles.

Even after clarifying her intent, ‘some say’ the backlash shows how important empathy is when giving advice. People want support and understanding, not just hard truths. While others support Tabitha’s comments, calling it something that needs to be said, especially in the Black community.

