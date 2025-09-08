It’s a Twisted Case of Catfishing That’ll Leave You Speechless…
A shocking Netflix documentary is shining light on a wild case out of Michigan. A mother, Kendra Licari, sent her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend thousands of harassing messages—pretending to be someone else.
Things got so bad she even told her own daughter to “kill yourself.” Licari claims she did it to spark conversation, blaming her mental state and past trauma, but investigators say she’s fully responsible. The story is now featured in Unknown Number: The High School Catfish. Check out the trailer below.
