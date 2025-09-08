Listen Live
Dorian Johnson, Witness To Michael Brown Death, Shot & Killed

Dorian Johnson, Friend Who Witnessed Michael Brown Shooting, Shot & Killed

Dorian Johnson, a friend of Ferguson teen Michael Brown and witness to his death, was shot and killed.

Published on September 8, 2025

Dorian Johnson Ferguson 5-year
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Dorian Johnson, a friend who witnessed the death of Ferguson teen Michael Brown, was shot and killed over the weekend. According to reports, the shooting death of Dorian Johnson took place not far from where Brown lost his life.

As reported by STL PR, Dorian Johnson was shot and killed early Sunday morning (September 7) in Ferguson, just under a mile away from the site of Brown’s passing.

Details regarding Johnson’s passing are still developing, but police say one suspect is in custody and an arrest warrant was also reportedly issued. Johnson was shot and transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Johnson was walking with Brown in the middle of a Ferguson neighborhood street when police officer Darren Wilson approached the pair. Johnson also spoke at a memorial service for the 10th anniversary of Brown’s passing.

Dorian Johnson was 33.

Photo: Getty

Dorian Johnson, Friend Who Witnessed Michael Brown Shooting, Shot & Killed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

