Britney, Bad Bunny, and the Ballroom—Oh My!
Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars kicks off this Tuesday, September 16, and this cast is packed!
From Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui and Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying to Corey Feldman, Dylan Efron, and Hilaria Baldwin—everybody’s hitting the ballroom floor.
This season’s soundtrack includes Ariana, Gaga, Britney, and Bad Bunny, so you know the vibes will be fire. Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough return as hosts, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough judging every twirl and dip. Catch it all on ABC, Disney+, or Hulu!
-
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs
-
Contact Us
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor
-
Meet Bronny James’ Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield
-
Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend in Central Ohio
-
From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.
-
Epstein Survivors Call Out Les Wexner by Name for Accountability