Britney, Bad Bunny, and the Ballroom—Oh My!

The New Season of Dancing with the Stars Has a Star-Studded Cast and a Killer Soundtrack. And We're Here for it All!

Published on September 10, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 02, 2025
Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars kicks off this Tuesday, September 16, and this cast is packed!

From Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui and Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying to Corey Feldman, Dylan Efron, and Hilaria Baldwin—everybody’s hitting the ballroom floor.

This season’s soundtrack includes Ariana, Gaga, Britney, and Bad Bunny, so you know the vibes will be fire. Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough return as hosts, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough judging every twirl and dip. Catch it all on ABC, Disney+, or Hulu!

