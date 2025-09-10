A Conservative Leader Gunned Down on a College Campus!

Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of Donald Trump, was fatally shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. The shot came from a nearby rooftop, striking him in the neck while he was addressing students at the kickoff of his American Comeback Tour.

Political leaders from both sides of the aisle reacted with shock and sorrow. President Trump called him “great and even legendary” and ordered flags flown at half-staff.

Vice President J.D. Vance, former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, as well as congressional leaders and state governors, expressed condolences and condemned the act as political violence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also offered praise for Kirk’s defense of freedom and Judeo-Christian values, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the killing senseless and un-American. The incident sparked a nationwide outcry, emphasizing that such political violence has no place in American democracy and urging unity in its aftermath