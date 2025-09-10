Listen Live
News

A Conservative Leader Gunned Down on a College Campus!

Charlie Kirk's Tragic Assassination Shocks the Nation. Get the Latest on How Political Figures from Trump to Biden are Responding.

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of Donald Trump, was fatally shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. The shot came from a nearby rooftop, striking him in the neck while he was addressing students at the kickoff of his American Comeback Tour.

Political leaders from both sides of the aisle reacted with shock and sorrow. President Trump called him “great and even legendary” and ordered flags flown at half-staff.

Vice President J.D. Vance, former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, as well as congressional leaders and state governors, expressed condolences and condemned the act as political violence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also offered praise for Kirk’s defense of freedom and Judeo-Christian values, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the killing senseless and un-American. The incident sparked a nationwide outcry, emphasizing that such political violence has no place in American democracy and urging unity in its aftermath

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
News

Epstein Survivors Call Out Les Wexner by Name for Accountability

Power Book II: Ghost asset
Entertainment

A Rising Star from Power Finds Herself Behind Bars.

Entertainment

Deion Sanders enforces strict classroom dress code for Colorado football players

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone
Contests

Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone: Win All Month Long!

5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards - Show
Entertainment

This Actress Opens up About Breaking Free from Stereotypes.

Raw Chestnuts
News

Ohio Lawmakers Push for Buckeye Candy & a Fix to the Tree’s Name

News

Bengals Give Trey Hendrickson $14M Raise, Salary Reaches $30 Million

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close