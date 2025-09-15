Listen Live
Entertainment

Urgent Recall on Popular Mac & Cheese Products

Urgent Recall on Popular Mac & Cheese Products

Published on September 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

mac and cheese
Source: Olga Chzhu / Getty

Gooder Foods, Inc. has issued an urgent recall for two of its popular “Goodles” macaroni and cheese products due to the potential presence of undeclared allergens. The recall, announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), affects products distributed nationwide.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the specific items being recalled are “Vegan Is Believin’ – Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals” for possibly containing undeclared milk, and “Here Comes Truffle – Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells” for potentially containing undeclared cashews. These undeclared ingredients pose a serious or life-threatening risk to consumers with milk or cashew allergies.

The affected lots were manufactured between April 7 and April 15, 2025, and sold through various channels, including wholesale, foodservice, and online, from late April through early August 2025. The company initiated the recall after receiving consumer feedback, with eight allergic reactions reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased these products are strongly advised not to consume them. The items can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you believe you are having an allergic reaction, seek immediate medical attention. For more information, customers can contact Gooder Foods customer service at 1-888-610-2341.

Urgent Recall on Popular Mac & Cheese Products  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

News

Controversial Right-Wing Influencer Charlie Kirk Shot And Killed In Utah

Kid Cudi stars in A MAN NAMED SCOTT
Entertainment

From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.

News

Ohio Tightens License Rules for Drivers Under 21, New Laws in Effect

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Local

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Politics

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier

News

Mt. Washington Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Investigation Ongoing

Entertainment

Drake Responds After Stylist Asiah Knowles Says He Tried to Take Her Car Back

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close