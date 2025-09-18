Listen Live
Entertainment

Brandy & Monica Share "Boss Babe" Dress Code for Joint Tour

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 13

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
Source: Tony Bowen / Dunkin’

With the start of their joint The Boy Is Mine Tour just weeks away, R&B powerhouses Brandy & Monica are setting the tone with some fierce style!

In a joint Instagram post shared on Sept. 17, the dynamic duo shared flicks of themselves in some fashion-forward suitwear. Monica opted for the classic black and white, pairing the traditional shirt and tie with edgy leather boots, bottoms, and overcoat. Meanwhile, Brandy went with a bold burgundy houndstooth suit & coat, complete with a dramatic tie and lapel design. The carousel also included some other fashionable ladies in suits, including Teyana Taylor, Beyoncé, and tourmate Kelly Rowland, just to name a few.

In the caption, Monica wrote the inspiration for the fashion:

Women in Suits Represent STRENGTH, POWER & UNITY… If these images are inspiring to you, be sure to dress accordingly during THE BOY IS MINE TOUR…..

There is No Boy, Just Bosses 😉

Okay, noted!

If you’re looking to get into your boss babe mode for the tour (which, btw, includes TWO Atlanta stops on Oct. 31 and Dec. 4), check out some looks below!

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213
More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
News

Washington Post Fires Karen Attiah For Truthful Posts About Charlie Kirk

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

News

Here’s What Obama Had To Say About The Shooting Death Of Charlie Kirk

Kid Cudi stars in A MAN NAMED SCOTT
Entertainment

From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.

News

Ohio Tightens License Rules for Drivers Under 21, New Laws in Effect

Politics

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Local

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

News

Mt. Washington Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Investigation Ongoing

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close