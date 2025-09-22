School’s Back in Session, but Nothing Will be the Same!

Amy Sussman Amy Sussman Arturo Holmes Kevin Winter

Summer’s officially behind us, and it’s back to school for Will, Carlton, and the crew as Peacock announces the premiere date for the fourth and final season of the hit drama. The last chapter kicks off Monday, November 24, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

The first look image shows Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) smiling in their school uniforms, clearly celebrating a big moment.

This season finds Will navigating the highs and pressures of senior year while Carlton struggles with the fallout from tough choices that could shape his future.

Meanwhile, a surprising power shift shakes things up between Phil (Adrian Holmes) and Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola), testing both loyalty and family ties. Viv (Cassandra Freeman) faces a new chapter of motherhood, Ashley (Akira Akbar) pushes boundaries as a freshman, and Hilary (Coco Jones) takes steps on her own journey of self-discovery.

Fans will also see more from Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa. The show, a reimagined drama of the classic ‘90s sitcom, continues to tell Will’s story — from the streets of West Philly to the pressures of life in a wealthy world — with raw and timely twists.