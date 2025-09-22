Listen Live
They Called it Off. Now, it’s Back.

After a Week Off-Air, the Spotlight Comes Back Tuesday with More Than Just Jokes—Expect Answers, Reactions, and a Late-Night Reboot.

Published on September 22, 2025

The Walt Disney Company's 77th Emmy Awards Party
Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

ABC’s late-night talk show is set to return tomorrow, Tuesday, September 23, 2025, after being pulled from the air earlier this week.

The network had suspended production on September 17 following remarks made during a monologue about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. In that monologue, the host said that some people in “MAGA land” were trying to portray Kirk’s assassin as not being part of their group and criticized the political exploitation of the violence.

The suspension was widely criticized. Several major broadcast-station owners, including Nexstar and Sinclair, pulled the show from their affiliates.

Jimmy Kimmel suspension rally
Juliana Yamada
Activists Demonstrate Against ABC's Decision To Suspend Late Night Host Jimmy Kimmel Over Comments About Charlie Kirk Shooting
Stephanie Keith
Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy Kimmel Theater, ABC, Hollywood
Genaro Molina
Jimmy Kimmel suspension rally
Juliana Yamada

Many in Hollywood, as well as free-speech advocates and entertainment unions, raised concerns about the implications for free expression and censorship.

ABC and its parent, Disney, say the decision to suspend was made “to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” and that some comments were deemed “ill-timed and thus insensitive.” After discussions between the network and the host, they decided to resume airing the show on Tuesday.

