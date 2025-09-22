Adele Reportedly Approached for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

The mystery surrounding the Super Bowl LX halftime show is deepening, and a new name has entered the conversation. While fans have been buzzing about Taylor Swift potentially headlining, a fresh report suggests Adele may also be in the running.

According to Page Six, citing Sports Business Journal, the Grammy-winning singer has been approached about taking the stage at the NFL’s biggest event. The development is notable, given that Adele previously turned down the opportunity. Back in 2016, when asked about performing at Super Bowl LI, she was direct: “First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl. I mean, that show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.”

Adele’s reluctance makes sense. Known for her powerhouse vocals and emotional ballads, her concerts are intimate experiences built around singing rather than choreography or elaborate staging. The Super Bowl halftime show, on the other hand, is known for flashy production, tight choreography, and massive spectacle. Whether she’d reconsider now remains an open question.

Taylor Swift, however, has fueled more than a few rumors herself. She’s dropped hints that she could be involved, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stirred the pot earlier this month by answering “maybe” when asked about her participation. But money could be the sticking point. For more than a decade, the NFL hasn’t paid its halftime acts directly. Instead, artists benefit from skyrocketing music sales, streaming spikes, and ticket demand following the performance. Swift, one of the biggest names in the world, may be unwilling to perform without direct compensation.

Miley Cyrus’s name has also been linked to the gig, making the shortlist of potential performers even more unpredictable. The delay in announcing the headliner adds to the intrigue. Last year, Kendrick Lamar was confirmed on September 8, right before the regular season kicked off. With the NFL already behind that timeline, fans are watching closely for an official word.

Whoever is chosen, the halftime show remains one of the most coveted—and controversial—stages in entertainment. The decision will not only shape the musical centerpiece of Super Bowl LX but also send a message about where the NFL stands on the balance between spectacle, artistry, and business.

