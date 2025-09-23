Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots

1 of 18 ❯ ❮

Presidential Performers Richard Nixon Multi-Instrumentalist Extraordinaire He didn't just record tapes — Nixon played everything. Piano, sax, violin, accordion… you name it. He even performed on The Tonight Show. Maybe not a crook, but definitely a one-man band. Source: Bettmann / Getty

Bill Clinton Saxophone Stud The OG cool prez brought his shades and sax to The Arsenio Hall Show in 1992. "Heartbreak Hotel" never had so much swing-state swagger. Source: LUKE FRAZZA / Getty

George W. Bush Oil Painter After two terms in the White House, Bush turned to the canvas. His portraits of world leaders and wounded warriors hang in galleries. Still-life diplomacy. Source: Brooks Kraft / Getty

Franklin D. Roosevelt Aspiring Screenwriter While recovering from polio, FDR wrote a film script about naval hero John Paul Jones. He even pitched it to Paramount. They passed — America got the New Deal instead. Source: Print Collector / Getty

Thomas Jefferson Violin & Cello Virtuoso The author of the Declaration of Independence also knew how to shred on strings. His musical talents were so refined, he once wooed a woman through violin serenades. Source: Nawrocki/ClassicStock / Getty

James A. Garfield Renowned Pianist & Ambidextrous Wizard Before being assassinated just months into his term, Garfield was a musical and mental marvel. He played piano beautifully and could write Latin with one hand while writing Greek with the other. Simultaneously. Source: Heritage Images / Getty

John Quincy Adams Virtuoso Flutist The 6th president composed flute music at Harvard and performed regularly. Turns out the Adams family could do more than argue about tariffs. Source: ilbusca / Getty

Warren G. Harding Tuba Man and… More Harding played several instruments and once busted out the tuba at the 1920 Democratic Convention. Also known for… "other extracurriculars." Source: Bettmann / Getty

Harry Truman Piano Player with Punchlines Truman was a gifted pianist and once joked, "My choice early in life was either to be a piano player in a whorehouse or a politician. And to tell the truth, there's hardly any difference." Source: Bettmann / Getty

Bonus Vice President Dan Quayle Golf Whisperer Indiana's own VP is infamous for "potatoe," but his golf game is much smoother. He's played with presidents and pros — just don't ask him to spell "bogey." Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

Cabinet Secret Talents Pete Buttigieg Piano, Guitar & Polyglot Prodigy Mayor/Secretary Pete once joined Ben Folds onstage as a guest pianist. He also taught himself Norwegian just to read a book. Show-off? Maybe. Impressive? Absolutely. Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Antony Blinken Indie Rock Guitar Hero The Secretary of State moonlights as "ABlinken," an alt-rock artist on Spotify. Lyrics include topics like soul-searching, heartbreak, and probably UN peacekeeping. Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Jennifer Granholm Game Show Contestant Former Michigan governor and Secretary of Energy was an aspiring actress in Hollywood before studying law at Harvard. She even made an appearance on The Dating Game. Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Condoleezza Rice Concert-Class Pianist She once performed at Carnegie Hall while serving as Secretary of State. If you thought foreign policy was hard, try nailing a Rachmaninoff piece. Source: AFP / Getty

Congressional Characters Jon Ossoff (D-GA) Documentary Filmmaker Before becoming a senator, Ossoff chased down war criminals with a documentary film crew. He's been in more danger than most politicians ever will — and he probably color-corrected the footage himself. Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Maxwell Frost (D-FL) Touring Punk Drummer The youngest member of Congress once toured with a ska-punk band. These days, he pounds gavels instead of kick drums. Source: Ginnie Coleman / Getty

Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) Former Football Coach Before politics, Tuberville was the head coach of Auburn football. Playbooks and politics? Same drama, fewer timeouts. Source: Ned Dishman / Getty

Wildcard Legends Donald J. Trump WWE Hall of Famer Yes, really. The 45th president was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. He even shaved Vince McMahon's head in a Battle of the Billionaires. That's one way to win the undercard vote. Source: ANDREW THOMAS / Getty Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com