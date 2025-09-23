Secret (and Not-So-Secret) Talents of Presidents, Senators & Oth...
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots
Presidential Performers
Richard Nixon
Multi-Instrumentalist Extraordinaire He didn’t just record tapes — Nixon played everything. Piano, sax, violin, accordion… you name it. He even performed on The Tonight Show. Maybe not a crook, but definitely a one-man band.
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com
Bill Clinton
Saxophone Stud The OG cool prez brought his shades and sax to The Arsenio Hall Show in 1992. “Heartbreak Hotel” never had so much swing-state swagger.
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com
George W. Bush
Oil Painter After two terms in the White House, Bush turned to the canvas. His portraits of world leaders and wounded warriors hang in galleries. Still-life diplomacy.
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Aspiring Screenwriter While recovering from polio, FDR wrote a film script about naval hero John Paul Jones. He even pitched it to Paramount. They passed — America got the New Deal instead.
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com
Thomas Jefferson
Violin & Cello Virtuoso The author of the Declaration of Independence also knew how to shred on strings. His musical talents were so refined, he once wooed a woman through violin serenades.
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com
James A. Garfield
Renowned Pianist & Ambidextrous Wizard Before being assassinated just months into his term, Garfield was a musical and mental marvel. He played piano beautifully and could write Latin with one hand while writing Greek with the other. Simultaneously.
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com
John Quincy Adams
Virtuoso Flutist The 6th president composed flute music at Harvard and performed regularly. Turns out the Adams family could do more than argue about tariffs.
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com
Warren G. Harding
Tuba Man and… More Harding played several instruments and once busted out the tuba at the 1920 Democratic Convention. Also known for… “other extracurriculars.”
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com
Harry Truman
Piano Player with Punchlines Truman was a gifted pianist and once joked, “My choice early in life was either to be a piano player in a whorehouse or a politician. And to tell the truth, there’s hardly any difference.”
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com
Bonus Vice President
Dan Quayle
Golf Whisperer Indiana’s own VP is infamous for “potatoe,” but his golf game is much smoother. He’s played with presidents and pros — just don’t ask him to spell “bogey.”
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com
Cabinet Secret Talents
Pete Buttigieg
Piano, Guitar & Polyglot Prodigy Mayor/Secretary Pete once joined Ben Folds onstage as a guest pianist. He also taught himself Norwegian just to read a book. Show-off? Maybe. Impressive? Absolutely.
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com
Antony Blinken
Indie Rock Guitar Hero The Secretary of State moonlights as “ABlinken,” an alt-rock artist on Spotify. Lyrics include topics like soul-searching, heartbreak, and probably UN peacekeeping.
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com
Jennifer Granholm
Game Show Contestant Former Michigan governor and Secretary of Energy was an aspiring actress in Hollywood before studying law at Harvard. She even made an appearance on The Dating Game.
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com
Condoleezza Rice
Concert-Class Pianist She once performed at Carnegie Hall while serving as Secretary of State. If you thought foreign policy was hard, try nailing a Rachmaninoff piece.
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com
Congressional Characters
Jon Ossoff (D-GA)
Documentary Filmmaker Before becoming a senator, Ossoff chased down war criminals with a documentary film crew. He’s been in more danger than most politicians ever will — and he probably color-corrected the footage himself.
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com
Maxwell Frost (D-FL)
Touring Punk Drummer The youngest member of Congress once toured with a ska-punk band. These days, he pounds gavels instead of kick drums.
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com
Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)
Former Football Coach Before politics, Tuberville was the head coach of Auburn football. Playbooks and politics? Same drama, fewer timeouts.
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com
Wildcard Legends
Donald J. Trump
WWE Hall of Famer Yes, really. The 45th president was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. He even shaved Vince McMahon’s head in a Battle of the Billionaires. That’s one way to win the undercard vote.
Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots was originally published on wibc.com