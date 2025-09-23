Former Bengals RB Rudi Johnson Dead at 45

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died at the age of 45, confirmed by a family source.

The cause of death has not been released, but relatives said Johnson had been battling mental health challenges and possible effects of CTE in the years leading up to his passing.

Drafted in the fourth round in 2001, Rudi Johnson became a fan favorite in Cincinnati after breaking out in his third season.

From 2003 to 2005, he put together one of the best three-year stretches in team history: rushing for more than 4,000 yards and scoring 36 touchdowns. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2004 and finished his NFL career with over 5,700 rushing yards and 48 rushing scores before playing his final season with the Detroit Lions in 2008.

Before his time in the NFL, Johnson was a star at Auburn University, where he was named SEC Player of the Year. Off the field, he launched a foundation dedicated to supporting children and families through community programs.

