They’ve Got Baby #3—and She’s Got an ‘R’ Name.

A Power Couple Just Grew Their Family Again—Baby Number Three is Here, and the Name Already Has People Talking…

Published on September 24, 2025

Rihanna & Asap Rocky
So here’s the latest: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their third child — a beautiful baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, born September 13, 2025.

The couple already had two little boys — RZA (3) and Riot (2) — and now their family is officially growing.

They announced their baby-making news back in May when Rihanna dropped her baby bump at the Met Gala, turning heads and sparking rumors. And true to form, Rocky and Rihanna stuck to their tradition: the new baby, too, gets an “R” name — something they apparently never disagree on.

There’s also buzz around whether they’re already married (or secretly married?) — Rocky teased not confirming or denying it. Either way, they’re clearly focused on family, love, and welcoming their newest little one.

