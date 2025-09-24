He lost 38 Years of His Life to a Crime He Didn’t Commit!

Maurice Hastings, a California man who spent 38 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit, has just been awarded $25 million—the largest wrongful conviction settlement in state history.

Hastings was framed by police officers and a DA investigator back in 1983. DNA evidence finally cleared his name in 2022, leading to his release after nearly four decades in prison.

Today, he’s rebuilding his life in Southern California, active in his church, and pushing for accountability from the system that failed him.