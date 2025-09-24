Listen Live
Civil Rights & Social Justice

He lost 38 Years of His Life to a Crime He Didn’t Commit!

Framed, Locked Away, and Finally Freed—This Man’s Story of Justice Served Comes with a $25 million Ending…

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Maurice Hastings, a California man who spent 38 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit, has just been awarded $25 million—the largest wrongful conviction settlement in state history.

Hastings was framed by police officers and a DA investigator back in 1983. DNA evidence finally cleared his name in 2022, leading to his release after nearly four decades in prison.

Today, he’s rebuilding his life in Southern California, active in his church, and pushing for accountability from the system that failed him.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
29 Items
Entertainment

Black Don’t Crack: These Photos Of Sanaa Lathan Prove That She’s Aging Like Fine Wine On Her 54th Birthday

News

Here’s What Obama Had To Say About The Shooting Death Of Charlie Kirk

11 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Posts & Deletes & Reposts Message Calling For Pam Bondi To Go After His Political Rivals

Breaking News DL Graphic Generic
Entertainment

All Shows at the Columbus Athenaeum Canceled

Entertainment

50 Cent Is Turning Paid in Full Into a TV Series With Cam’ron

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Reality TV

Forget the Housewives Drama, the Military Grind is Waaaay Better!

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrities Attend The 2025 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 10
Books

From Awkward Teen Years to Grown Woman Wisdom..

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close