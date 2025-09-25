Kelly Price Refuses to Apologize for “Black Women Are Nasty” Comment

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Kelly Price has never been one to bite her tongue, and her latest comments prove she doesn’t plan on starting now. The Grammy-nominated singer is standing firm after facing major backlash over a viral rant aimed at Black women, insisting that she’s entitled to her opinion and won’t apologize for sharing it.

In a video message to her followers, Price said, “I won’t apologize for having an opinion; I won’t apologize for having a voice. I will not apologize for expressing if I feel hurt.” She acknowledged the controversy but made it clear she isn’t backing down just because critics disagreed with her.

Still, Price did admit she had one regret: the way she expressed herself. Known for her powerhouse voice, this time it was her choice of words that drew attention. “The biggest regret I do have about that were some of my choices of words. It’s not because anybody shamed me,” she explained. “If I had to say the exact same thing in the exact same way in front of my grandmother, I wouldn’t be able to do it.”

Her remarks stemmed from what she described as ongoing negativity directed toward her online. Earlier this month, Price lashed out in frustration, calling out Black women specifically. “Black women, you are some of the most nasty, disrespectful people on God’s planet earth. The things that you say about other Black women…but you’re an activist, and you are educated…find yourself, because a degree does not give you class,” she said during her original rant.

The bold statement has since sparked heated discussion across social media. Some users condemned Price for tearing down the very community that has long supported her, while others defended her right to speak candidly about her personal experiences.

For Price, the moment appears to be less about sparking division and more about releasing pent-up hurt. Even so, the fallout is undeniable, with debates about accountability, respectability, and community responsibility taking center stage.

Whether her words are viewed as brutally honest or unnecessarily harsh, Kelly Price has made one thing clear—she won’t silence herself. She may regret the cursing, but not the core of her message, leaving fans to grapple with whether her truth-telling is a needed reality check or a damaging public misstep.

