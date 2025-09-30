White House Lashes Out at Ariana Grande After She Called Out Trump

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Ariana Grande’s social media post about President Donald Trump’s time in office has sparked a pointed response from the White House. The pop star, 32, reposted commentary from podcast host Matt Bernstein, who asked Trump voters whether their lives had improved after 250 days of his presidency. Bernstein’s post listed concerns about immigration, transgender rights, free speech, and economic struggles, asking bluntly: “Has your life gotten better?”

Grande’s decision to amplify those questions drew immediate pushback. White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai fired back with a statement to The Independent that doubled as a play on the singer’s hit songs. “Save your tears, Ariana, because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments,” Desai said. He continued with jabs referencing “Just Like Magic” and “Get Well Soon,” insisting that Trump’s policies had delivered results.

Desai also used the opportunity to highlight Trump’s executive order on competition, pointing to the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit against Ticketmaster and Live Nation. The White House suggested that fans of Grande should appreciate Trump’s move against inflated ticket prices, noting that the issue directly affected her concerts. “He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!” Desai said.

Grande, meanwhile, has recently spoken out about her frustration with ticket resellers marking up prices for her upcoming 2026 tour — her first in seven years. “I’ve been on the phone every second of my free time fighting for a solution,” she wrote in an Instagram story, adding that she was determined to make tickets accessible for her fans. “It’s not right… my team and I see it, and we care very much.”

This latest exchange is not the first time Grande has publicly criticized Trump. Earlier in the year, she spoke against his administration’s stance on recognizing only male and female sexes, warning fans to prepare for what she called extremist policies. She also supported Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election and has a history of aligning with Democratic figures, including a performance for the Obamas at the White House in 2014.

As Grande prepares to reconnect with fans on tour, her voice continues to extend beyond music — often intersecting with politics, social justice, and the everyday concerns of her supporters. The White House’s playful but pointed clapback shows just how closely her influence and commentary are being watched at the highest levels of government.

