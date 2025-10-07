Source: James Stefiuk / Getty

A Columbia Tusculum staple is preparing to say goodbye.

Allyn’s Cafe, known for its Cajun-inspired menu, announced it will close later this month after 34 years in business. The restaurant’s final day of service will be Sunday, October 19th.

MORE: Island Frydays is Making a Comeback

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the community of Columbia Tusculum for 34 years – thank you for your support!” the restaurant shared in a Facebook post. “Please come visit us in the next two weeks, buy a round or two for the kitchen, and leave a big tip for your server and bartender.”

The East Side restaurant was founded by Allyn Raifstanger, who sold the business last year to local restaurateur Sam Dobrozsi, also owner of Fireside Pizza in Walnut Hills.

In a comment under the announcement, Raifstanger reflected on the news.



“I sold the restaurant one year ago. The new owners have decided to close the restaurant after a year,” he wrote. “The legacy that we have is due to all of our faithful customers over the past 33 and 1/3 years. I wish you all the best — I’m very sad to see this end.”

Allyn’s Cafe will keep its normal schedule through the closing date, offering dinner service Sunday through the final weekend.





Allyn’s Cafe to Close After 34 Years in Columbia Tusculum was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com