Listen Live
News

Allyn’s Cafe to Close After 34 Years in Columbia Tusculum

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sausage Gumbo
Source: James Stefiuk / Getty

A Columbia Tusculum staple is preparing to say goodbye.

Allyn’s Cafe, known for its Cajun-inspired menu, announced it will close later this month after 34 years in business. The restaurant’s final day of service will be Sunday, October 19th.

MORE: Island Frydays is Making a Comeback

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the community of Columbia Tusculum for 34 years – thank you for your support!” the restaurant shared in a Facebook post. “Please come visit us in the next two weeks, buy a round or two for the kitchen, and leave a big tip for your server and bartender.”

The East Side restaurant was founded by Allyn Raifstanger, who sold the business last year to local restaurateur Sam Dobrozsi, also owner of Fireside Pizza in Walnut Hills.

In a comment under the announcement, Raifstanger reflected on the news.


“I sold the restaurant one year ago. The new owners have decided to close the restaurant after a year,” he wrote. “The legacy that we have is due to all of our faithful customers over the past 33 and 1/3 years. I wish you all the best — I’m very sad to see this end.”

Allyn’s Cafe will keep its normal schedule through the closing date, offering dinner service Sunday through the final weekend.


Allyn’s Cafe to Close After 34 Years in Columbia Tusculum  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
iOne Local | Magic's Got 5 On It - Fall Promotion | 2025-09-22
Contests

Magic’s Got 5 On It: Win Cash or Money Towards Your Amazon List!

Magic Get on the Guestlist Thumbnail OCTOBER
Contests

Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone: Win All Month Long!

Breaking News DL Graphic Generic
Entertainment

All Shows at the Columbus Athenaeum Canceled

Entertainment

The Backlash Against Jay-Z and Beyoncé Continues

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Antrim park radiant autumn creek golden hour,Columbus,Ohio,United States,USA
10 Items
Lifestyle

Columbus Featured on “The Today Show”, Best Fall Destination

Entertainment

Adele Reportedly Approached for Super Bowl Halftime Show

13 Items
Reality TV

Catfish Canceled By MTV After 9 Seasons, X Is Stunned

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close