‘Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition’ Review: Another Decent Bug Hunt

There is no shortage of video games based on the iconic Alien movie franchise for fans to enjoy, with some being excellent and others outright forgettable. Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition fits somewhere tucked in the middle.

I am a huge fan of the Alien movie franchise, so any mention of a new game involving the Xenomorph will instantly grab my attention.

Alien: Rogue Incursion immediately landed on my radar when it was first announced for the Meta Quest headset, but I’m not big on playing VR games, so I was excited to hear that Survios was porting the game to console and allowing you to pick up the sticks for the game, no vomit-inducing headset needed.

In the game that takes place between the first and second films, you play as rogue Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks, who wound up in a fight for survival after she and her synthetic companion Davis01 answer a distress call from a friend and former colleague taking them to the planet Purdan, only to discover Castor’s Cradle, a GES facility, completely overun with Xenomorphs.

Zula and Davis must navigate Castor’s Cradle and uncover the mystery of how things have become the way they are, while simultaneously surviving the Xenomorph threat. However, the clock is ticking, as Zula must move quickly to stamp out the alien infestation.

Staying Frosty As You Navigate The Halls of Castor’s Cradle

Right off the bat, I was very impressed by how Survios accurately recreated the terrifying ambiance of movies like Aliens.

As you make your way around the barren halls that hint at a battle between the humans and Xenos, I can feel the hair raising on my skin thanks to fantastic audio design.

It’s a brilliant mix of eerily silent moments, mixed with occasional Xenosmorp creams and the constant beeping from your motion tracker. My nerves hit 10 every time a beep comes on the tracker signaling a Xenomorph is approaching through one of the many vents, and when they appear, the sudden change in the music only heightens the experience of the encounters as you try to dispatch the perfect organism.

For a VR port, Rogue Incurson – Part One: Evolved Edition is a frightfully beautiful game. Some of the areas, like the Xenomorph nest, look like they were ripped straight out of the films and provide one of the game’s signature moments as you navigate the nest while holding the head of your synthetic companion.

Did The IQs of The Enemy AI Just Drop While We Were Away?

One area where the game fell short is the enemy AI. Immediately, you will find out you’re not dealing with the singular Xenomorph from Alien: Isolation, which brilliantly stalked you throughout the game.

In Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition, the Xenmorphs, while terrifying when they do appear, lose that edge quickly becuase of their very simple behavior, and not really offering any variety in how they attack you.

You will find it relatively easy to take them out using either your pulse rifle, Magnum, or shotgun; you know the one weapon Corporal Hicks likes to keep handy for “close encounters.”

The enemy AI not being up to snuff is easily one of the biggest letdowns in the game.

Other Minor Complaints

Enemy AI isn’t the only issue i experienced during my tume with the game. There were a few bugs and glitches that will probably be addressed with later patch.

I was also disappointed with the minimal amount of weapons at your disposal, even though the films have introduced a bevy of Xeno-killing weaponry, which sadly do not appear in the game.

While traversal is fine in the game, you are often reminded that this game was originally a VR title as you navigate the halls and engage with enemies.

Also, the puzzles you encounter become very old very quickly. I found myself annoyed at having to do them, which you have to figure out quickly because you can get a visit from a Xenomorph during the process.

Final Thoughts

Alien: Rogue Incurson – Part One: Evolved Edition isn’t a terrible game. In fact, it’s definitely one of the better games based on a movie franchise.

Any Alien fan, such as myself, will find this to be a good time, simply because it feels so close to the Aliens movie, unlike Colonial Marines, which is easily one of the worst games based on the films.

Coming in at roughly 8 hours, Rogue Incursion doesn’t overstay its welcome and delivers one of the better side stories in the Alien lore, and features one of the better characters not named Ellen or Amanda Ripley.

Unfortunately, issues like limited weapons, poor enemy AI, and some janky controls keep this game from being great.

Still, I would personally recommend Alien: Rogue Incurison – Part One: Evolved Edition to any fan of the franchise who will greatly appreciate this game, and hopefully, when it arrives, Part Two, because this story is worth seeing through its conclusion.

*Review key provided by Survios*

