Cash Money or No Limit — Who Really Ran the South?

Verzuz is back and about to take us straight to the South! Cash Money Records and No Limit Records are facing off October 25th at ComplexCon Las Vegas.

It’s two legendary hip-hop empires with decades of hits, hustle, and history.

Expect Cash Money to bring that shine with “Back That Azz Up” and “Lollipop,”

while No Limit reminds us what real grind sounds like with “Make ’Em Say Uhh!” and “Bout It, Bout It.” It’s gonna be a night of nostalgia, energy, and Southern rap royalty.