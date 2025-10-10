Listen Live
News

Ohio State Unveils Limited Edition Jeremiah Smith Bobblehead

Buckeye fans can now grab a limited edition Jeremiah Smith bobblehead celebrating Ohio State’s 2024 national title run.

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jeremiah Smith bobblehead
Source: Ohio State / Buckeyes

Ohio State fans can celebrate the Buckeyes’ national championship with a new collectible. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame released a limited-edition Jeremiah Smith bobblehead honoring the wide receiver’s breakout year.

Each bobblehead costs $40 plus an $8 flat-rate shipping fee. The figures are individually numbered to just 2,025 pieces. The design shows Smith mid-air, leaping for a catch in his scarlet No. 4 jersey. The pose highlights his freshman season, when he shattered several school records.

If you’d like to purchase one, click here.

At 6 feet 3 inches and 223 pounds, the Miami Gardens native dominated in 2024. He recorded 76 receptions, 1,315 yards, and 15 touchdowns. Smith surpassed Cris Carter’s freshman marks and helped Ohio State win its ninth national title. The Buckeyes outscored postseason opponents by a combined 145-75.

“This bobblehead will be a must-have for Buckeye fans,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the Hall of Fame. “This season was one of the most memorable in program history.”

The release follows other popular Buckeye bobbleheads, including Brutus Buckeye and Jack Sawyer editions. The collection ships immediately and is available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame’s online store.

Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 Schedule

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

All Ohio State Buckeyes Picked in the 2025 NFL Draft

Ohio State Unveils Limited Edition Jeremiah Smith Bobblehead  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Magic Get on the Guestlist Thumbnail OCTOBER
Contests

Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone: Win All Month Long!

iOne Local | Magic's Got 5 On It - Fall Promotion | 2025-09-22
Contests

Magic’s Got 5 On It: Win Cash or Money Towards Your Amazon List!

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Entertainment

The Backlash Against Jay-Z and Beyoncé Continues

Breaking News DL Graphic Generic
Entertainment

All Shows at the Columbus Athenaeum Canceled

Columbus Downtown Aerial With Bridge, River, And Parks During Autumn
News

Columbus Ranks in America’s Top 10 Best Big Cities

Entertainment

Adele Reportedly Approached for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close