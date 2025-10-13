Listen Live
She’s Bringing the Funny — and the Fitness!

From Laughs to Lunges! Mo’Nique’s Stepping into Her Healthiest Season Yet — and She Wants You to Come Along for the Journey.

Published on October 13, 2025

3rd Annual BET Awards
Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Mo’Nique is on a mission to live stronger, longer, and healthier — not just slimmer. The award-winning actress and comedian launched Mo’Nique’s Movement after realizing she was struggling with simple daily tasks like tying her shoes and hearing some tough love from her husband.

That wake-up call inspired her to prioritize health and longevity over the number on the scale. Now, through her movement, Mo’Nique shares workout videos, motivation, and a real message about consistency, strength, and self-care — proving it’s never too late to make the shift from just surviving to truly thriving.

Magic 955

