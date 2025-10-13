A Year Alone, a Lifetime of Lessons.

Source: David Crotty / Getty

After his divorce from actress Meagan Good in 2021, DeVon Franklin took time to heal — literally checking into a hotel room for a year of reflection and rebuilding.

The spiritual leader says that season of isolation in West Hollywood became a turning point, where therapy, prayer, and honest self-work helped him face the pain and rediscover peace. While Franklin worked through his healing, Meagan was finding her own growth — even buying her first home.

Today, both have moved on, and Franklin’s transparency about his process has inspired conversations around vulnerability, healing, and emotional honesty.