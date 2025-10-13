Listen Live
Entertainment

A Year Alone, a Lifetime of Lessons.

When Everything Fell Apart, He Rebuilt from Within. How DeVon Franklin Turned Isolation into Transformation.

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
Source: David Crotty / Getty

After his divorce from actress Meagan Good in 2021, DeVon Franklin took time to heal — literally checking into a hotel room for a year of reflection and rebuilding.

"Ruth & Boaz" Atlanta Special Screening
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The spiritual leader says that season of isolation in West Hollywood became a turning point, where therapy, prayer, and honest self-work helped him face the pain and rediscover peace. While Franklin worked through his healing, Meagan was finding her own growth — even buying her first home.

"Ruth & Boaz" Atlanta Special Screening
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Today, both have moved on, and Franklin’s transparency about his process has inspired conversations around vulnerability, healing, and emotional honesty.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Magic Get on the Guestlist Thumbnail OCTOBER
Contests

Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone: Win All Month Long!

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

iOne Local | Magic's Got 5 On It - Fall Promotion | 2025-09-22
Contests

Magic’s Got 5 On It: Win Cash or Money Towards Your Amazon List!

Columbus Downtown Aerial With Bridge, River, And Parks During Autumn
News

Columbus Ranks in America’s Top 10 Best Big Cities

Close-up of a vibrant red candle burning brightly against a dark, mysterious background, symbolizing hope and contemplation
News

Columbus Media Pioneer Ann B. Walker Dies at 101

Entertainment

Prosecutors Want Diddy to Serve at Least 11 Years in Prison

6 Items
News

Cam’ron Says He Can Replace Joe Burrow For Bengals in Hilarious Video

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Entertainment

A Milestone Birthday, and the Matriarch Behind Hip-Hop Royalty.

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close