When Your Body Says ‘Slow Down’ — Even Brandy Had to Listen.

Source: Brandy / Brandy

Brandy Norwood had fans worried after she suddenly walked off stage during her set on The Boy Is Mine tour stop in Chicago.

She later took to social media to explain what really went down — turns out, she wasn’t feeling well. Brandy said she felt faint and dehydrated after weeks of rehearsals and back-to-back performances.

She apologized to her fans for cutting the show short and gave Monica her flowers for holding it down in her absence. Fans flooded the comments with love, jokes about “drinking your water,” and gratitude that she’s okay. Brandy says she’s resting, rehydrated, and ready to hit the next stop in Indianapolis.