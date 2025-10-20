Listen Live
Looks Like Kanye’s Mountain Dreams Just Melted Away!

That Wyoming Fantasy He Had? It Just Sold for Way Less Than He Paid — and Fans Are Calling it His Biggest L Yet...

Published on October 20, 2025

Kanye West on Kimmel
Source: ABC / abc

Kanye West just sold his massive Bighorn Mountain Ranch in Wyoming — but here’s the kicker — he took a huge loss.

He bought the property back in 2019 for around $14 million, but it just sold for less than $8 million. That’s millions down the drain. The ranch was supposed to be part of Ye’s big vision for a self-sustaining empire, but after his split from Kim Kardashian and all the drama that followed, the dream kinda fell apart. The property’s now back with its original owners, complete with a log home, guest cabins, and all that beautiful Wyoming scenery. Unfortunately for Kanye, the only thing not thriving up there… was the plan.

