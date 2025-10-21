Source: Reach Media / Urban One Here’s what you need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕ Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 20, 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

No Kings Protest Across the nation, millions of Americans took to the streets for “No Kings” protests in major cities like New York, D.C., and Los Angeles, as well as smaller towns. Demonstrators voiced their opposition to what they see as President Donald Trump’s expansion of executive power, holding signs that read “Democracy not Monarchy” and “The Constitution is not optional.” While Trump’s allies dismissed the events as a “Hate America Rally,” organizers reported that the protests, which drew nearly 7 million people, remained peaceful despite the presence of National Guard troops in some states. workers in a state of uncertainty. Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 20, 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office In Florida, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is facing significant public backlash after posting the unblurred mugshot of a nine-year-old Black child on its official Facebook page. The boy was accused of threatening a classmate with a knife. The post quickly went viral, generating nearly 50,000 comments, with most users condemning the department’s action. Despite the widespread criticism, officials defended their decision, citing a policy to release juvenile mugshots in felony cases for public safety and as a deterrent. Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 20, 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com